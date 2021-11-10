Lake Street Advisors Group LLC Acquires 117 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,031 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $2,183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Summit Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 2.2% in the second quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 679 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Pacitti Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 1,070 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 715 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, SignalPoint Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 1,585 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. 73.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 78,985 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.90, for a total transaction of $28,347,716.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of MA traded up $13.72 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $358.37. 123,460 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,865,366. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $347.22 and a 200-day moving average of $362.30. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $312.38 and a one year high of $401.50. The firm has a market cap of $352.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.09, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.18. Mastercard had a return on equity of 116.88% and a net margin of 45.50%. The firm had revenue of $4.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.65%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MA. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $435.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $427.00 to $429.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Mastercard from $453.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Compass Point lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $426.19.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

