Lake Street Advisors Group LLC Acquires 176 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,711 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Auxano Advisors LLC raised its stake in Oracle by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 6,859 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC raised its stake in Oracle by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC now owns 7,099 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Oracle by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,259 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its stake in Oracle by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 3,427 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC raised its stake in Oracle by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 5,024 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.13% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead acquired 1,286 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $85.12 per share, for a total transaction of $109,464.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 156,635 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.03, for a total value of $14,101,849.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 467,376 shares of company stock valued at $42,171,396. 43.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on Oracle to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $89.00 price target on Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. DZ Bank cut Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Oracle in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.36.

ORCL stock traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $94.22. The company had a trading volume of 48,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,506,717. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $55.56 and a 52 week high of $98.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $92.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.39. The stock has a market cap of $257.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.08, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.81.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. Oracle had a return on equity of 217.87% and a net margin of 34.17%. The firm had revenue of $9.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 12th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 8th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.18%.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

