Lake Street Advisors Group LLC Acquires New Position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 47,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,165,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Airbnb by 119.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 196,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,075,000 after buying an additional 106,844 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Airbnb by 114.8% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 69,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,687,000 after purchasing an additional 37,297 shares in the last quarter. 6elm Capital LP increased its stake in Airbnb by 57.8% in the first quarter. 6elm Capital LP now owns 74,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,936,000 after purchasing an additional 27,152 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Airbnb by 165.0% in the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,470,000 after purchasing an additional 10,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its stake in Airbnb by 5.4% in the second quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 17,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,711,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ABNB traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $194.21. 80,640 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,239,985. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $170.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.09 billion and a P/E ratio of -16.12. Airbnb, Inc. has a twelve month low of $121.50 and a twelve month high of $219.94.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. Airbnb had a negative net margin of 80.74% and a negative return on equity of 102.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 66.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Belinda J. Johnson sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.95, for a total transaction of $39,990,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Catherine C. Powell sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $950,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,624,632 shares of company stock worth $258,538,804. 36.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Airbnb from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Sunday. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Airbnb from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Airbnb from $152.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $206.00 price objective on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $167.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $184.81.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

