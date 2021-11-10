Lake Street Advisors Group LLC Has $1.28 Million Stock Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC raised its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 2.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,508 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 39.8% in the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 43.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 246 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in NIKE in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new stake in NIKE in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NKE. Jefferies Financial Group set a $200.00 price objective on shares of NIKE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Wedbush began coverage on shares of NIKE in a report on Monday, October 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $192.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, September 24th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of NIKE from $150.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $183.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $174.94.

Shares of NKE traded down $2.81 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $171.01. 88,987 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,472,184. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $159.13 and a 200-day moving average of $153.12. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $125.44 and a one year high of $179.10. The firm has a market cap of $270.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.56, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 2.38.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. NIKE had a return on equity of 48.98% and a net margin of 13.17%. The firm had revenue of $12.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Elizabeth J. Comstock sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.72, for a total value of $2,222,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 10,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.80, for a total transaction of $1,696,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 236,839 shares of company stock worth $38,224,560. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

