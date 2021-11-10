Lake Street Advisors Group LLC Has $21.42 Million Position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 0.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 191,544 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF accounts for about 1.6% of Lake Street Advisors Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $21,420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 162.1% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the second quarter worth about $35,000. First Personal Financial Services raised its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 266.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

Shares of IJR stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $119.98. The company had a trading volume of 27,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,061,311. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12 month low of $78.84 and a 12 month high of $121.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $111.93.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

