Lake Street Advisors Group LLC Sells 2,972 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 273,295 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,972 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up about 4.6% of Lake Street Advisors Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $62,863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VTI. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 21,754.9% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,871,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,714,000 after buying an additional 7,835,693 shares during the period. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 22,680.8% during the second quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,481,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,910,000 after buying an additional 2,470,844 shares during the period. Betterment LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 7.3% during the first quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 25,783,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,329,209,000 after buying an additional 1,752,842 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,825,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,417,420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,525,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,568,160,000 after purchasing an additional 904,165 shares during the last quarter.

VTI stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $241.80. The stock had a trading volume of 27,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,798,435. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $179.09 and a 1-year high of $243.56. The company has a fifty day moving average of $231.39 and a 200 day moving average of $225.60.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

