Landstar (OTCMKTS:LDSR) Hits New 1-Year High at $2.20

Shares of Landstar Inc (OTCMKTS:LDSR) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.20 and last traded at $2.10, with a volume of 4880 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.10.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.62.

About Landstar (OTCMKTS:LDSR)

LandStar, Inc a technology company, develops and acquires various cyber-security products and services. Its products and services are central to cyber data security, GDPR, compliance, and governance capabilities. LandStar, Inc was founded in 1990 and is based in Raleigh, North Carolina.

See Also: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Landstar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landstar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.