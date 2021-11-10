Lannett (NYSE:LCI) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lannett (NYSE:LCI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Lannett Company manufactures and distributes high quality affordable generic medications that are the therapeutic equivalent of the brand-name pharmaceuticals. Their portfolio consists of numerous products across a wide range of therapeutic areas. Lannett believes that their ability to select viable products for development, efficiently develop such products, including obtaining any applicable regulatory approvals, vertically integrate themselves into certain specialty markets and achieve economies in production are all critical for their success in the generic pharmaceutical industry in which they operate. Lannett Company, Inc., continues to dedicate significant capital toward developing new products as they believe their success is linked to their ability to continually introduce new generic products into the marketplace. “

Separately, Roth Capital dropped their price target on Lannett from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st.

LCI opened at $2.11 on Tuesday. Lannett has a 1-year low of $2.08 and a 1-year high of $10.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.92. The company has a market cap of $90.74 million, a PE ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 0.97.

Lannett (NYSE:LCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.02). Lannett had a negative net margin of 83.58% and a negative return on equity of 31.06%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Lannett will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Lannett by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 286,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after buying an additional 2,880 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Lannett in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Lannett by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 7,248 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Lannett in the 1st quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Azimuth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Lannett in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. 66.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lannett

Lannett Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of generic pharmaceutical products. It offers products in different forms including capsules, tablets, liquids, powders, and sprays. The company was founded in 1942 and is headquartered in Trevose, PA.

