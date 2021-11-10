LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:LXS) Given a €67.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:LXS) received a €67.00 ($78.82) target price from equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s target price points to a potential upside of 22.00% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €86.00 ($101.18) price target on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Baader Bank set a €78.00 ($91.76) target price on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €79.00 ($92.94) target price on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Warburg Research set a €85.00 ($100.00) target price on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, UBS Group set a €70.00 ($82.35) target price on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €71.43 ($84.03).

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at €54.92 ($64.61) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.36. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €59.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is €60.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.37. LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of €45.65 ($53.71) and a 1-year high of €67.38 ($79.27).

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft, a specialty chemicals company, develops, manufactures, and markets chemical intermediates, additives, specialty chemicals, and plastics worldwide. It operates through four segments: Advanced Intermediates, Specialty Additives, Consumer Protection, and Engineering Materials.

