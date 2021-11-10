LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:LNXSF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by UBS Group

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:LNXSF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

LNXSF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.00.

OTCMKTS:LNXSF opened at $63.74 on Monday. LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of $53.25 and a one year high of $80.55. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.60.

LANXESS AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Intermediates, Specialty Additives, Performance Chemicals, High Performance Materials, and Arlanxeo. The Advanced Intermediates segment consists of industrial chemical intermediates and a key player in the custom synthesis, and manufacturing of chemical precursors and specialty active ingredients.

