Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) Board of Directors Approves Share Buyback Plan

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, November 8th, RTT News reports. The company plans to repurchase $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to purchase up to 0.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

LSCC stock opened at $81.14 on Wednesday. Lattice Semiconductor has a 12 month low of $37.38 and a 12 month high of $84.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $67.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.47. The stock has a market cap of $11.11 billion, a PE ratio of 139.90, a P/E/G ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 0.97.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.11. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 22.26%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lattice Semiconductor will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $68.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.43.

In other Lattice Semiconductor news, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 112,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.07, for a total value of $7,068,381.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Mark Jon Nelson sold 903 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.91, for a total transaction of $53,195.73. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 80,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,739,191.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 339,676 shares of company stock valued at $22,394,921. 1.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Lattice Semiconductor

Lattice Semiconductor Corp. designs, develops and markets programmable logic products and related software. The company includes semiconductor devices, evaluation boards, development hardware, and related intellectual property licensing, services, and sales. It provides smart connectivity solutions powered by its low power FPGA, video ASSP, millimeter wave, and IP products to the consumer, communications, industrial, computing, and automotive markets.

