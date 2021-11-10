Leap Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTX) Shares Sold by Bridgeway Capital Management LLC

Bridgeway Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Leap Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTX) by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 373,601 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,500 shares during the quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Leap Therapeutics were worth $613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LPTX. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Leap Therapeutics by 63.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,563,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,923,000 after acquiring an additional 606,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Leap Therapeutics by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 211,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 12,804 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Leap Therapeutics by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 349,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after acquiring an additional 50,390 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Leap Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Silverarc Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Leap Therapeutics by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Leap Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of LPTX opened at $2.52 on Wednesday. Leap Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.33 and a twelve month high of $4.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.00 and a beta of 0.30.

Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12). The business had revenue of $0.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.38 million. Leap Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 2,161.80% and a negative return on equity of 77.18%. Equities research analysts expect that Leap Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Leap Therapeutics in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Leap Therapeutics from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Leap Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

Leap Therapeutics Profile

Leap Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing novel therapies designed to treat patients with cancer. Its clinical stage programs are DKN-01, which is a monoclonal antibody that inhibits Dickkopf-related protein 1, or DKK1 and TRX518, which is a monoclonal antibody targeting the glucocorticoid-induced tumor necrosis factor-related receptor, or GITR.

Featured Article: Marijuana Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LPTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Leap Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Leap Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leap Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.