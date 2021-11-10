Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.18 EPS

Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Legacy Housing had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 22.32%.

LEGH stock traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,091. Legacy Housing has a 12 month low of $13.83 and a 12 month high of $24.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $596.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.60 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.39.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Legacy Housing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.

In other Legacy Housing news, Chairman Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.89, for a total value of $168,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Kenneth E. Shipley sold 3,418 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.55, for a total value of $59,985.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 216,011 shares of company stock valued at $3,999,224 over the last 90 days. 38.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Legacy Housing stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH) by 96.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,518 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,683 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Legacy Housing were worth $160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.18% of the company’s stock.

Legacy Housing Company Profile

Legacy Housing Corp. engages in the selling, building, and financing manufactured homes and tiny houses that are distributed through a network of independent retailers and company-owned stores and are sold directly to manufactured home communities. Its products include tiny homes, singlewide, doublewide, the ultimate home, oilfield/workforce, and park housing.

