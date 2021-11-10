Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) Issues Earnings Results

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.15) by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Lemonade had a negative net margin of 188.22% and a negative return on equity of 20.19%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.57) earnings per share.

Lemonade stock traded up $1.95 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $64.89. The stock had a trading volume of 30,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,331,783. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.42 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $68.86 and its 200 day moving average is $81.48. Lemonade has a one year low of $55.15 and a one year high of $188.30.

In other Lemonade news, CFO Timothy E. Bixby sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.90, for a total transaction of $319,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Timothy E. Bixby sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.93, for a total transaction of $1,123,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,843,420 in the last ninety days. 38.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Lemonade stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND) by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 344,109 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,542 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.56% of Lemonade worth $37,649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 52.65% of the company’s stock.

LMND has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Lemonade from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Lemonade from $103.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Lemonade from $130.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Lemonade from $90.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lemonade from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.86.

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products cover stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers renters, homeowners, pet, and life insurance products, as well as landlord insurance policies.

