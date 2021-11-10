Lendingblock (LND) Price Hits $0.0059

Lendingblock (CURRENCY:LND) traded up 2.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on November 10th. Lendingblock has a market cap of $4.70 million and approximately $178.00 worth of Lendingblock was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Lendingblock has traded down 50.1% against the dollar. One Lendingblock coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0059 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.83 or 0.00055437 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001465 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $151.99 or 0.00222756 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000524 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.07 or 0.00011832 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.41 or 0.00092936 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00004169 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About Lendingblock

Lendingblock (CRYPTO:LND) is a coin. Lendingblock’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 790,097,391 coins. The Reddit community for Lendingblock is /r/Lendingblock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Lendingblock is lendingblock.com . Lendingblock’s official Twitter account is @lendingblock and its Facebook page is accessible here . Lendingblock’s official message board is www.lendingblocklibrary.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Lendingblock is an Ethereum-based currency lending platform. Its focus is to match lenders and borrowers in a transparent and trustless way. LND is an ERC20 utility token that works as the payment method of fees and interest on loans. “

