Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp decreased its holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 602,295 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock after selling 122,705 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. were worth $16,696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. by 619.7% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,116 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,822 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. by 341.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,650 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 2,050 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. by 43.8% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,033 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 1,228 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in Levi Strauss & Co. in the second quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Levi Strauss & Co. in the second quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.19% of the company’s stock.

In other Levi Strauss & Co. news, EVP Seth M. Ellison sold 23,135 shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $624,645.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David A. Friedman sold 25,000 shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.62, for a total transaction of $690,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 171,298 shares of company stock valued at $4,398,600. Insiders own 5.77% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on LEVI. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in a report on Monday, August 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.77.

Shares of NYSE:LEVI opened at $27.56 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.99. The firm has a market cap of $11.08 billion, a PE ratio of 24.57 and a beta of 1.14. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 12-month low of $16.22 and a 12-month high of $30.84.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 5th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Levi Strauss & Co. had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 35.65%. The business’s revenue was up 40.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Levi Strauss & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.57%.

Levi Strauss & Co engages in the design, marketing, and sale of apparel products. The company offers jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company was founded by Levi Strauss in 1853 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

