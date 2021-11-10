LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.30 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX) to announce earnings per share of $0.30 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for LexinFintech’s earnings. LexinFintech posted earnings of $0.26 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, November 10th.

On average, analysts expect that LexinFintech will report full-year earnings of $2.14 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.04 to $2.23. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.13 to $2.26. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow LexinFintech.

LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported $4.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.73 by $1.35. The firm had revenue of $506.28 million for the quarter. LexinFintech had a net margin of 19.06% and a return on equity of 39.51%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on LX shares. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of LexinFintech from $18.55 to $9.89 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. DBS Vickers cut shares of LexinFintech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.20 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LexinFintech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.33.

LX traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.92. 91,949 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,019,481. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.26. LexinFintech has a 1 year low of $5.31 and a 1 year high of $15.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in LexinFintech by 2,469.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in LexinFintech during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $87,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of LexinFintech in the 1st quarter valued at $94,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of LexinFintech by 433.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 6,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LexinFintech in the 1st quarter valued at $106,000. 25.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LexinFintech Company Profile

Lexinfintech Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of online consumer finance platforms. Through its subsidiaries, it provides online direct sales with installment payment terms; installment purchase loans; and personal installment loans. Its services are offered though its online consumer finance platform, www.fenqile.com; and mobile application.

