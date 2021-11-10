Liam Ratcliffe Sells 81,054 Shares of Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) Stock

Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) Director Liam Ratcliffe sold 81,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.45, for a total transaction of $7,655,550.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Liam Ratcliffe also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 5th, Liam Ratcliffe sold 24,923 shares of Arvinas stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.30, for a total transaction of $2,275,469.90.

Arvinas stock traded down $0.91 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $91.92. 273,173 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 435,928. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.16. The firm has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.19 and a beta of 1.91. Arvinas, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.55 and a 1-year high of $108.46.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by ($3.07). The business had revenue of $9.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.89 million. Arvinas had a negative return on equity of 27.02% and a negative net margin of 794.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.79) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Arvinas, Inc. will post -2.23 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Arvinas by 40.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,982,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,682,000 after purchasing an additional 1,733,073 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 43.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,671,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,714,000 after buying an additional 1,108,848 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 5.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,275,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,178,000 after buying an additional 165,086 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 3.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,479,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,942,000 after buying an additional 93,314 shares during the period. Finally, Bellevue Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 8.0% in the second quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 2,237,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,281,000 after buying an additional 165,900 shares during the period. 99.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Arvinas in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Arvinas from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Arvinas from $101.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Arvinas in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Arvinas from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.11.

Arvinas Company Profile

Arvinas, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its product candidates are ARV-110, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

