Liam Ratcliffe Sells 81,054 Shares of Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) Stock

Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) Director Liam Ratcliffe sold 81,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.45, for a total transaction of $7,655,550.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Liam Ratcliffe also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, November 5th, Liam Ratcliffe sold 24,923 shares of Arvinas stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.30, for a total transaction of $2,275,469.90.
Arvinas stock traded down $0.91 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $91.92. 273,173 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 435,928. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.16. The firm has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.19 and a beta of 1.91. Arvinas, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.55 and a 1-year high of $108.46.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Arvinas by 40.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,982,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,682,000 after purchasing an additional 1,733,073 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 43.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,671,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,714,000 after buying an additional 1,108,848 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 5.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,275,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,178,000 after buying an additional 165,086 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 3.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,479,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,942,000 after buying an additional 93,314 shares during the period. Finally, Bellevue Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 8.0% in the second quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 2,237,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,281,000 after buying an additional 165,900 shares during the period. 99.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Arvinas in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Arvinas from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Arvinas from $101.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Arvinas in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Arvinas from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.11.
Arvinas Company Profile
Arvinas, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its product candidates are ARV-110, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.
