Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.920-$4.960 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Life Storage also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $1.270-$1.310 EPS.

LSI stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $130.77. 6,387 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 549,026. The company has a market capitalization of $10.73 billion, a PE ratio of 46.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Life Storage has a twelve month low of $70.29 and a twelve month high of $139.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.14.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.39). Life Storage had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 29.53%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Life Storage will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 13th were issued a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 12th. This is a positive change from Life Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Life Storage’s payout ratio is 121.56%.

Several research firms have recently commented on LSI. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of Life Storage in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Life Storage from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $133.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Life Storage from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Life Storage in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $143.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Life Storage from $89.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $125.23.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Life Storage stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) by 143.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 594,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 349,910 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.76% of Life Storage worth $63,790,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Life Storage Company Profile

Life Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of self-storage properties. It offers commercial, vehicle, and wine storage services. The company was founded by Robert J. Attea, David L. Rogers, Kenneth F. Myszka, and Charles E. Lannon in 1982 and is headquartered in Buffalo, NY.

