Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.80 to $6.05 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.93. The company issued revenue guidance of $265 million to $275 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $269.79 million.Ligand Pharmaceuticals also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $5.800-$6.050 EPS.

Shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $1.94 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $151.88. The stock had a trading volume of 95,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 297,916. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 7.83, a quick ratio of 7.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Ligand Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $79.52 and a 1 year high of $219.75.

LGND has been the topic of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $310.00 price objective on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Barclays raised their price objective on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Roth Capital lowered their target price on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $208.00.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and acquisition of technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines. Its products include evomela, IV voriconazole, duavee, viviant/conbriza, nexterone, and noxafil-IV. The company was founded by Ronald M.

