Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) 1-Day Volume Hits $221,678.00

Lightning Bitcoin (CURRENCY:LBTC) traded down 7.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 10th. Lightning Bitcoin has a market capitalization of $6.81 million and approximately $221,678.00 worth of Lightning Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lightning Bitcoin coin can now be bought for about $1.76 or 0.00002692 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Lightning Bitcoin has traded 9.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $272.16 or 0.00415214 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00005276 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001026 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000569 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000372 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00001884 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0554 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin Coin Profile

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on August 11th, 2017. Lightning Bitcoin’s total supply is 7,465,926 coins and its circulating supply is 3,860,808 coins. The official website for Lightning Bitcoin is lbtc.io . Lightning Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @LightningBTC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Lightning Bitcoin is medium.com/lightning-bitcoin-blog

According to CryptoCompare, “LiteBitcoin is a scrypt PoW cryptocurrency that aims to be the light version of Bitcoin. “

Buying and Selling Lightning Bitcoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lightning Bitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lightning Bitcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lightning Bitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

