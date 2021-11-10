Linamar (OTCMKTS:LIMAF) Price Target Cut to C$94.00

Linamar (OTCMKTS:LIMAF) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at CIBC from C$99.00 to C$94.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on LIMAF. TD Securities lowered their target price on Linamar from C$105.00 to C$98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Linamar from C$95.00 to C$100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Linamar from C$98.00 to C$102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.80.

Shares of Linamar stock traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $56.80. The stock had a trading volume of 3,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,546. Linamar has a 1 year low of $36.06 and a 1 year high of $72.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.78.

Linamar Corp. is a diversified manufacturing company, which engages in engineered products powering vehicles, motion, work and lives. It operates through the following segments: Transportation and Industrial. The Transportation segment .The Industrial segment designs and produces mobile industrial equipment, aerial work platforms and telehandlers agricultural equipment.

