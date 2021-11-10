Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND) Director Sven-Olof Lindblad Sells 101,139 Shares

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND) Director Sven-Olof Lindblad sold 101,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.15, for a total transaction of $1,734,533.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ LIND traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $17.38. 263,945 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 324,322. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.79. Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $10.03 and a one year high of $21.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.58, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $872.48 million, a P/E ratio of -7.07 and a beta of 2.39.

Get Lindblad Expeditions alerts:

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.02. Lindblad Expeditions had a negative return on equity of 758.61% and a negative net margin of 151.35%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.56) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. will post -2.31 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new position in Lindblad Expeditions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $19,165,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in Lindblad Expeditions by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,295,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,806,000 after acquiring an additional 674,193 shares during the last quarter. Pier Capital LLC boosted its position in Lindblad Expeditions by 121.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 658,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,545,000 after acquiring an additional 360,682 shares during the last quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC boosted its position in Lindblad Expeditions by 50.9% during the 2nd quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 810,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,973,000 after acquiring an additional 273,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Lindblad Expeditions by 51.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 786,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,858,000 after acquiring an additional 267,080 shares during the last quarter. 62.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LIND has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Lindblad Expeditions in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Craig Hallum raised Lindblad Expeditions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Lindblad Expeditions from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th.

Lindblad Expeditions Company Profile

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of expedition cruising and travel services. It operates through the Lindblad and Natural Habitat segments. The Lindblad segment primarily includes sea-based expeditions. The Natural Habitat segment offers land-based, eco-conscious expeditions.

Recommended Story: volatile stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Lindblad Expeditions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lindblad Expeditions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.