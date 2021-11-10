Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND) Shares Purchased by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,650,817 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,542 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in Lindblad Expeditions were worth $26,429,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,295,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,806,000 after acquiring an additional 674,193 shares during the period. Pier Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 121.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 658,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,545,000 after acquiring an additional 360,682 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,868 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 3,354 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Lindblad Expeditions by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,119,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,933,000 after purchasing an additional 52,012 shares during the period. 62.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LIND stock opened at $17.38 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.58, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.85. Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.03 and a 52-week high of $21.91. The stock has a market cap of $872.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.07 and a beta of 2.39.

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.02. Lindblad Expeditions had a negative net margin of 151.35% and a negative return on equity of 758.61%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.56) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. will post -2.31 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Sven-Olof Lindblad sold 101,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.15, for a total value of $1,734,533.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Benjamin Bressler sold 20,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.55, for a total transaction of $359,775.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 201,948 shares of company stock worth $3,445,157. Corporate insiders own 39.20% of the company’s stock.

LIND has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Lindblad Expeditions in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Craig Hallum raised Lindblad Expeditions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lindblad Expeditions from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th.

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of expedition cruising and travel services. It operates through the Lindblad and Natural Habitat segments. The Lindblad segment primarily includes sea-based expeditions. The Natural Habitat segment offers land-based, eco-conscious expeditions.

