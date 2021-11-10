Lisk Hits Market Capitalization of $483.57 Million (LSK)

Lisk (CURRENCY:LSK) traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on November 9th. Lisk has a total market capitalization of $483.57 million and $15.37 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lisk coin can currently be purchased for $3.75 or 0.00005637 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Lisk has traded 7% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Waves (WAVES) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.57 or 0.00038415 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.30 or 0.00025991 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001391 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000301 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002193 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00001837 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded 1,078.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.

About Lisk

LSK is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 144,818,773 coins and its circulating supply is 128,900,445 coins. Lisk’s official Twitter account is @LiskHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Lisk is lisk.io . The official message board for Lisk is blog.lisk.io . The Reddit community for Lisk is /r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Lisk is a crypto-currency and decentralized application platform. As a crypto-currency, much like Bitcoin and other alternatives, it provides a decentralized payment system and digital money network. The network itself operates using a highly efficient Delegated-Proof-of-Stake (DPoS) consensus model, that is secured by 101 democratically elected delegates. The Lisk decentralized application platform, its most powerful component, allows the deployment, distribution, and monetization of decentralized applications and custom blockchains (sidechains) onto the Lisk blockchain. The inflation rate is 5 LISK per block, which gets lowered by 1 every year until it reaches a stable block reward of 1 LISK per block. Lisk partnered with Microsoft to integrate Lisk into its Azure Blockchain as a Service (BaaS) program — meaning developers worldwide can develop, test, and deploy Lisk blockchain applications using Microsoft's Azure cloud computing platform and infrastructure. “

Lisk Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lisk should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lisk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

