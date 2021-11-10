LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LivaNova PLC is a medical technology company which focuses on providing treatment for cardiovascular diseases and neuromodulation. The Company’s operating units consists of Cardiac Rhythm Management, Cardiac Surgery and Neuromodulation. LivaNova PLC, formerly known as Cyberonics, Inc., is based in London, United Kingdom. “

LIVN has been the topic of several other reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of LivaNova from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of LivaNova from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of LivaNova from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $102.00.

NASDAQ:LIVN opened at $92.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.15 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $82.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.58. LivaNova has a 12-month low of $49.44 and a 12-month high of $93.89.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $253.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.24 million. LivaNova had a negative net margin of 39.33% and a positive return on equity of 10.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that LivaNova will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other LivaNova news, Director Daniel Jeffrey Moore sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.25, for a total value of $85,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,000 shares of company stock valued at $247,650. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in LivaNova by 4.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,257,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,501,000 after acquiring an additional 265,238 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its position in shares of LivaNova by 0.7% during the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,219,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,675,000 after buying an additional 15,674 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of LivaNova by 20.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,971,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,821,000 after buying an additional 329,304 shares in the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of LivaNova during the first quarter worth approximately $102,715,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of LivaNova by 1.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,244,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,672,000 after buying an additional 18,168 shares in the last quarter. 94.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LivaNova Plc is a global medical technology company, which engages in the development and delivery of therapeutic solutions for the benefit of patients, healthcare professionals, and healthcare systems. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Neuromodulation segments. The Cardiovascular segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, heart valves, and circulatory support products.

