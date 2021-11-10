LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP) Shares Bought by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP) by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,519 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in LiveRamp were worth $352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in LiveRamp by 1.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,397,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,740,000 after acquiring an additional 81,221 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in LiveRamp in the second quarter valued at approximately $125,697,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in LiveRamp by 9.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,677,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,572,000 after acquiring an additional 145,940 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in LiveRamp by 1.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,612,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,542,000 after acquiring an additional 20,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in LiveRamp by 48.1% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,594,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,728,000 after acquiring an additional 517,630 shares in the last quarter. 93.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RAMP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on LiveRamp in a research note on Friday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut LiveRamp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on LiveRamp from $82.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on LiveRamp in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded LiveRamp from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.10.

Shares of RAMP opened at $53.56 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of -105.02 and a beta of 1.16. LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.50 and a 12-month high of $87.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $49.52.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.21. LiveRamp had a negative return on equity of 1.93% and a negative net margin of 6.93%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.36) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other LiveRamp news, Director Debora B. Tomlin sold 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.01, for a total value of $208,836.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc operates as a global technology company. It is engaged in providing identity platform leveraged by brands and partners to deliver innovative products and exceptional experiences. The firm’s identifyLink connects people, data and devices across the digital and physical world, powering the people-based marketing revolution and allowing consumers to safely connect with brands and products.

