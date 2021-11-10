Loblaw Companies (OTCMKTS:LBLCF) Price Target Raised to C$106.00 at CIBC

Loblaw Companies (OTCMKTS:LBLCF) had its target price raised by CIBC from C$96.00 to C$106.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on LBLCF. TD Securities lifted their target price on Loblaw Companies from C$95.00 to C$98.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Loblaw Companies from C$73.00 to C$86.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and set a C$63.74 price objective (down from C$96.00) on shares of Loblaw Companies in a research note on Monday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Loblaw Companies from C$71.00 to C$85.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Loblaw Companies from C$91.00 to C$92.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Loblaw Companies has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $87.96.

Get Loblaw Companies alerts:

Shares of LBLCF stock opened at $78.00 on Tuesday. Loblaw Companies has a 12-month low of $48.19 and a 12-month high of $78.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $72.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.33.

Loblaw Cos. Ltd. engages in the provision of grocery, pharmacy, general merchandise, and financial products and services. It operates through the following segment: Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment consists of retail food and associate-owned drug stores, in-store pharmacies, health and beauty products, apparel and general merchandise, and supports the PC Optimum program.

Featured Article: What is the definition of a trade war?

Receive News & Ratings for Loblaw Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loblaw Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.