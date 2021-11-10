$LONDON (LONDON) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $13,815.00

$LONDON (CURRENCY:LONDON) traded 24.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on November 10th. $LONDON has a total market capitalization of $1.48 million and $13,815.00 worth of $LONDON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, $LONDON has traded 5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One $LONDON coin can currently be bought for about $0.0325 or 0.00000048 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001463 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00001942 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.10 or 0.00074727 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.84 or 0.00077276 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.32 or 0.00099918 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68,728.33 or 1.00513932 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,788.90 or 0.07003686 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.69 or 0.00020018 BTC.

$LONDON Profile

$LONDON’s total supply is 45,557,740 coins.

$LONDON Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as $LONDON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire $LONDON should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy $LONDON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

