Lonna Wiersma Sells 2,500 Shares of Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM) Stock

Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM) Director Lonna Wiersma sold 2,500 shares of Mercantile Bank stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.88, for a total transaction of $92,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of MBWM stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.53. The stock had a trading volume of 17,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,822. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.37. Mercantile Bank Co. has a 52-week low of $22.99 and a 52-week high of $37.33. The company has a market capitalization of $580.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.10. Mercantile Bank had a net margin of 30.43% and a return on equity of 14.06%. The firm had revenue of $46.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Mercantile Bank Co. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Mercantile Bank’s payout ratio is 31.50%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mercantile Bank in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Mercantile Bank during the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Mercantile Bank by 60.8% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 701 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mercantile Bank during the first quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Mercantile Bank by 91,683.3% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 5,501 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.07% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mercantile Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd.

Mercantile Bank Company Profile

Mercantile Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan. It offers checking and savings accounts, credit and debit cards, mobile and Internet banking, business loans, mobile wallet, health savings account, and treasury management services. The company was founded on July 15, 1997 and is headquartered in Grand Rapids, MI.

