Loom Network (LOOM) Price Tops $0.11 on Major Exchanges

Loom Network (CURRENCY:LOOM) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on November 10th. Loom Network has a market cap of $113.89 million and $63.61 million worth of Loom Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Loom Network coin can now be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000166 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Loom Network has traded 7.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.61 or 0.00054880 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001460 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00002750 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $151.58 or 0.00221169 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000528 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $8.14 or 0.00011878 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.09 or 0.00092051 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00004305 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About Loom Network

Loom Network (LOOM) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 3rd, 2018. Loom Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The official message board for Loom Network is medium.com/loom-network . The official website for Loom Network is loomx.io . Loom Network’s official Twitter account is @loomnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Loom Network is an Ethereum-based platform for large-scale online games and social apps. Loom Network's dappchains are full-featured blockchains that are built to run in parallel to Ethereum Smart Contracts. They’re an advanced form of Ethereum sidechains optimized for scaling data rather than financial transactions. LOOM is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the Loom Network platform. “

Buying and Selling Loom Network

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loom Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loom Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Loom Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

