Loopring [NEO] Price Up 7.5% This Week (LRN)

Loopring [NEO] (CURRENCY:LRN) traded up 6.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 10th. Loopring [NEO] has a market capitalization of $1.60 million and $30.00 worth of Loopring [NEO] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Loopring [NEO] coin can now be purchased for $0.0141 or 0.00000075 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including DragonEX, Switcheo Network, Gate.io and CoinMex. During the last week, Loopring [NEO] has traded 7.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001503 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00001952 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.59 or 0.00076012 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $51.53 or 0.00077431 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.55 or 0.00101487 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $66,461.35 or 0.99858110 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,701.35 or 0.07063770 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.53 or 0.00020328 BTC.

Loopring [NEO] Profile

Loopring [NEO] was first traded on April 8th, 2018. Loopring [NEO]’s total supply is 113,602,931 coins. Loopring [NEO]’s official website is loopring.org . Loopring [NEO]’s official Twitter account is @loopringorg . The official message board for Loopring [NEO] is medium.com/loopring-protocol . The Reddit community for Loopring [NEO] is /r/loopring and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Loopring is an open, multilateral token exchange protocol for decentralized exchange on the Ethereum blockchain. Loopring is intended to serve as a common building block with open standards, driving interoperability among decentralized applications (DAPPs) that incorporate exchange functionality. Trades are executed by a system of Ethereum smart contracts that are publicly accessible, free to use, and that any dApp can hook into. Loopring’s token is based on the ERC20 Ethereum Token Standard and can be liquidated through a Loopring smart contract.. LRN is Loopring’s protocol token on NEO “

Loopring [NEO] Coin Trading

Loopring [NEO] can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DragonEX, Switcheo Network, IDAX, Gate.io and CoinMex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loopring [NEO] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loopring [NEO] should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Loopring [NEO] using one of the exchanges listed above.

