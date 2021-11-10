Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Holdings Lowered by Veracity Capital LLC

Veracity Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 63.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 88,243 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 156,497 shares during the quarter. Lowe’s Companies accounts for approximately 3.9% of Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $17,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. RE Advisers Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the second quarter worth $29,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1,505.6% in the second quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 289 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 36.6% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 332 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. 74.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on LOW shares. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. OTR Global cut shares of Lowe’s Companies to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Loop Capital lowered Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Lowe’s Companies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.30.

Lowe’s Companies stock traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $234.51. 39,589 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,750,433. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $146.72 and a 52-week high of $239.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $215.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $202.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.24. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 541.39%. The firm had revenue of $27.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 20th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 19th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 33.02%.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

