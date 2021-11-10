LPL Financial LLC Acquires New Shares in Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG)

LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 14,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $797,000. LPL Financial LLC owned about 0.06% of Montrose Environmental Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MEG. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Montrose Environmental Group in the first quarter worth about $64,041,000. Sandler Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Montrose Environmental Group in the first quarter worth about $11,062,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 54.4% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 252,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,655,000 after acquiring an additional 88,790 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 857.6% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 96,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,534,000 after acquiring an additional 86,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 8.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 979,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,565,000 after acquiring an additional 77,412 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MEG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Montrose Environmental Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Montrose Environmental Group from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Montrose Environmental Group from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Montrose Environmental Group from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Montrose Environmental Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.92.

Shares of NYSE MEG opened at $77.06 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $60.00. Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.17 and a 52 week high of $77.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of -17.32 and a beta of 0.20.

Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.63). Montrose Environmental Group had a negative net margin of 12.08% and a positive return on equity of 2.78%. The company had revenue of $136.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.95 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Montrose Environmental Group news, COO Joshua W. Lemaire acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $44.53 per share, with a total value of $89,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James K. Price acquired 11,406 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $44.19 per share, with a total value of $504,031.14. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 536,624 shares of company stock valued at $33,585,741 over the last three months. Insiders own 16.92% of the company’s stock.

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc operates as an environmental services company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse. The Assessment, Permitting and Response segment provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments, environmental emergency response and recovery, toxicology consulting and environmental audits and permits for current operations, facility upgrades, new projects, decommissioning projects, and development projects.

