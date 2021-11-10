LPL Financial LLC Increases Stake in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO)

LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) by 19.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,594 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,212 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Q2 were worth $779,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in Q2 by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,288 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Q2 by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,430 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Q2 by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,358 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Q2 during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Q2 by 647.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 359 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period.

QTWO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Q2 from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Q2 from $135.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. TheStreet cut shares of Q2 from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Q2 from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Q2 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.00.

In other news, Director R. H. Seale sold 62,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.56, for a total transaction of $4,910,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director R. H. Seale sold 48,260 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.35, for a total transaction of $4,360,291.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 91,828 shares in the company, valued at $8,296,659.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 193,260 shares of company stock worth $15,865,291. 4.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:QTWO opened at $88.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.62 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $82.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.91. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $73.51 and a 12-month high of $148.56.

About Q2

Q2 Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of digital banking solutions. Its services offer security, advisory, web services, custom services, and end user marketing solutions. The company was founded by Robert Hank Seale III in 2004 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

