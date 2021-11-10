LPL Financial LLC Purchases 383 Shares of Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) by 5.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Walker & Dunlop were worth $806,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 1.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,720,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $388,316,000 after acquiring an additional 49,248 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Walker & Dunlop by 3.8% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,671,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $171,930,000 after purchasing an additional 61,100 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Walker & Dunlop by 5.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 531,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,436,000 after purchasing an additional 25,188 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Walker & Dunlop by 0.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 510,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,431,000 after purchasing an additional 3,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in Walker & Dunlop by 64.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 321,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,536,000 after purchasing an additional 126,154 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

WD stock opened at $147.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.78 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $120.98 and a 200-day moving average of $109.07. Walker & Dunlop, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $73.13 and a fifty-two week high of $149.80.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $346.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.43 million. Walker & Dunlop had a return on equity of 20.46% and a net margin of 22.44%. Walker & Dunlop’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Walker & Dunlop, Inc. will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. Walker & Dunlop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.04%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on WD. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Walker & Dunlop in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities increased their price target on Walker & Dunlop from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Walker & Dunlop from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.50.

About Walker & Dunlop

Walker & Dunlop, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate and finance services. It focuses on multifamily lending, debt brokerage, and property sales. It also involves the delivery and servicing of loan products for its customers. The company was founded by Oliver Walker and Laird Dunlop in 1937 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

