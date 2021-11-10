LPL Financial LLC Raises Position in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ)

LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 965 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Cousins Properties were worth $758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CUZ. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new stake in Cousins Properties during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Cousins Properties during the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Cousins Properties by 65.8% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in Cousins Properties during the second quarter valued at about $110,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Cousins Properties by 12.6% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CUZ opened at $39.86 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.62. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a 12-month low of $29.67 and a 12-month high of $40.66. The company has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a PE ratio of 48.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.17. Cousins Properties had a return on equity of 2.73% and a net margin of 16.36%. The firm had revenue of $185.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.56 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Cousins Properties Incorporated will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 4th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 151.22%.

Separately, Barclays initiated coverage on Cousins Properties in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock.

Cousins Properties Profile

Cousins Properties, Inc engages in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of real estate assets. It invests in urban office towers located in Sunbelt markets. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Atlanta, Charlotte, Austin, Phoenix, Tampa, Orlando and Houston. The company was founded by Thomas G.

