LPL Financial LLC Sells 1,172 Shares of Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY)

LPL Financial LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY) by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,806 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,172 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Mercury General were worth $832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Mercury General by 1,086.9% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 50,325 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,269,000 after purchasing an additional 46,085 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Mercury General in the second quarter worth approximately $438,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Mercury General by 4.3% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 46,762 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,037,000 after acquiring an additional 1,920 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Mercury General by 2.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,676,042 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $173,808,000 after acquiring an additional 51,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Mercury General by 20.0% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Mercury General from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of NYSE:MCY opened at $53.82 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.20. The firm has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. Mercury General Co. has a 52-week low of $42.83 and a 52-week high of $67.88.

Mercury General (NYSE:MCY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $975.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $974.96 million. Mercury General had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 9.57%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mercury General Co. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be paid a $0.635 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 15th. This is an increase from Mercury General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.72%. Mercury General’s dividend payout ratio is 36.51%.

Mercury General Corp. operates as a broker and agency writer of automobile insurance. The firm engages in writing personal automobile insurance and provides related property and casualty insurance products to its customers. Its insurance products include private passenger automobile and related insurance products such as homeowners, commercial automobile and commercial property.

