Lundin Energy AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LNDNF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Lundin Energy AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LNDNF) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $340.00.

LNDNF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Pareto Securities raised shares of Lundin Energy AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, September 13th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Lundin Energy AB (publ) in a research report on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Lundin Energy AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Lundin Energy AB (publ) in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Lundin Energy AB (publ) in a research report on Thursday, October 21st.

Get Lundin Energy AB (publ) alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS LNDNF remained flat at $$40.00 during trading on Tuesday. Lundin Energy AB has a twelve month low of $19.93 and a twelve month high of $42.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.34 and its 200-day moving average is $34.22.

Lundin Energy AB is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. It explores, develops and produces oil and gas, and develops other energy resources. The company was founded in May 2001 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

See Also: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Lundin Energy AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lundin Energy AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.