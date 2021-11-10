LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Shares Acquired by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) by 8.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,921,952 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 145,077 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.57% of LyondellBasell Industries worth $197,709,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,538,497 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,627,145,000 after buying an additional 423,203 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,011,157 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,235,588,000 after buying an additional 539,878 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,684,956 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $480,697,000 after buying an additional 149,248 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,066,725 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $418,344,000 after buying an additional 431,182 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,396,799 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $349,396,000 after buying an additional 237,805 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.44% of the company’s stock.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

Shares of LYB opened at $92.81 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $95.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.54. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52-week low of $72.95 and a 52-week high of $118.01. The firm has a market cap of $30.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.42, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $5.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.78 by ($0.53). LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 13.92% and a return on equity of 57.51%. The business had revenue of $12.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 87.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 19.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th were given a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 27th. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is 26.42%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on LYB shares. Bank of America cut LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $117.00 to $114.00 in a report on Friday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $135.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. TheStreet upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $128.00 to $115.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, LyondellBasell Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.94.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Further Reading: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB).

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.