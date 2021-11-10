M Holdings Securities Inc. Lowers Holdings in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF (NASDAQ:WOOD)

M Holdings Securities Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF (NASDAQ:WOOD) by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,602 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,961 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc. owned about 0.85% of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF worth $2,570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF by 54.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. First National Bank of South Miami purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. National Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000.

Shares of WOOD opened at $85.95 on Wednesday. iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF has a 52-week low of $67.49 and a 52-week high of $98.98. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.18.

iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Timber & Forestry Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Timber & Forestry Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 publicly-traded companies engaged in the ownership, management or upstream supply chain of forests and timberlands.

