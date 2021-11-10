M Holdings Securities Inc. Makes New Investment in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New (NYSEARCA:PAPR)

M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New (NYSEARCA:PAPR) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 22,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $647,000. M Holdings Securities Inc. owned approximately 0.25% of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Covington Capital Management bought a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New in the 2nd quarter worth about $71,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New in the 2nd quarter worth about $84,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New in the 2nd quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New in the 2nd quarter worth about $173,000.

Get Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF - April New alerts:

Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New stock opened at $29.21 on Wednesday. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New has a twelve month low of $27.00 and a twelve month high of $29.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.56.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New (NYSEARCA:PAPR).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF - April New Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF - April New and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.