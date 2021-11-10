M Holdings Securities Inc. Purchases 1,991 Shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

M Holdings Securities Inc. boosted its position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,833 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,991 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc.’s holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $1,670,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.9% during the second quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 8,093 shares of the bank’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 9,811 shares of the bank’s stock worth $687,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. X Square Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 4,459 shares of the bank’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 8,385 shares of the bank’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 59,334 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,162,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TD. Barclays upgraded The Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. National Bank Financial upgraded The Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 1st. National Bankshares raised shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$95.00 to C$94.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.79.

Shares of TD opened at $73.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a one year low of $48.41 and a one year high of $73.98. The company has a market cap of $134.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.04.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The bank reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.04. The Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 15.26% and a net margin of 31.71%. The company had revenue of $10.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th were given a $0.632 dividend. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.50%.

About The Toronto-Dominion Bank

The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in providing financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

