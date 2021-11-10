M Holdings Securities Inc. Raises Stake in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

M Holdings Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) by 3.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 19,911 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares US Technology ETF were worth $1,979,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares US Technology ETF during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 320.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the period. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $94,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,095 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its stake in iShares US Technology ETF by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 1,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares US Technology ETF alerts:

IYW opened at $114.47 on Wednesday. iShares US Technology ETF has a one year low of $76.13 and a one year high of $115.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $106.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.10.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

Featured Article: Growth and Income Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares US Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares US Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.