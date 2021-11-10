M Holdings Securities Inc. Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO)

M Holdings Securities Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO) by 100.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 14,372 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,186 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VTWO. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 100.0% during the second quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 100.0% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Founders Financial Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period.

Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $97.45 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $90.93. Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $68.00 and a 1 year high of $98.78.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $0.221 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%.

