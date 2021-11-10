M Holdings Securities Inc. Sells 358 Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

M Holdings Securities Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,469 shares of the company’s stock after selling 358 shares during the quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc.’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADM. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 188.3% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. CKW Financial Group bought a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 176.2% in the 2nd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 591 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Tobam bought a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 1st quarter worth $50,000. 77.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP D Cameron Findlay sold 99,503 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.73, for a total transaction of $6,341,326.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stephens lowered shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $67.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.73.

NYSE:ADM opened at $64.71 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $62.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.51. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 12 month low of $48.12 and a 12 month high of $69.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $36.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.87.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.08. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The firm had revenue of $20.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.93 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.97%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co processes oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa and other agricultural commodities. The company operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions and Nutrition. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

