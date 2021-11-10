Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.60.

M has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America upped their price objective on Macy’s from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Macy’s from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Cowen upped their price objective on Macy’s from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. OTR Global raised Macy’s from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Macy’s from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, August 20th.

M opened at $30.61 on Wednesday. Macy’s has a 12 month low of $6.89 and a 12 month high of $31.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.01, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.50.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $1.07. Macy’s had a return on equity of 27.50% and a net margin of 2.45%. The firm had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.81) EPS. Macy’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Macy’s will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.27%.

Macy’s announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, August 19th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Macy’s news, SVP Paul Griscom sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.83, for a total transaction of $40,511.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Macy’s by 165.6% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in shares of Macy’s during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Macy’s by 122.6% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Macy’s by 167.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Macy’s by 101.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares during the period. 85.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Macy’s Company Profile

Macy’s, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products.

