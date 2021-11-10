Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.31 EPS

Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($1.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.55) by $0.31, Fidelity Earnings reports. Madison Square Garden Entertainment had a negative net margin of 228.43% and a negative return on equity of 14.98%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($3.04) EPS.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment stock traded down $4.77 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $76.74. The stock had a trading volume of 504,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 327,417. The stock has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of -4.41 and a beta of 1.44. Madison Square Garden Entertainment has a 52 week low of $60.26 and a 52 week high of $121.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.58.

In other Madison Square Garden Entertainment news, SVP Joseph F. Yospe sold 3,052 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.09, for a total value of $244,434.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 24.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $417,000. 71.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on MSGE shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $105.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.00.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Company Profile

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports in its venues, including New York's Madison Square Garden, Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre, and The Chicago Theatre.

