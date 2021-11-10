Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) Sets New 52-Week High at $24.07

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $24.07 and last traded at $23.92, with a volume of 24559 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $23.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.39. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.30 and a beta of 1.38.

Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The software maker reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. Magic Software Enterprises had a return on equity of 15.53% and a net margin of 6.48%. The company had revenue of $119.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.15 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th were paid a $0.234 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 27th. This is an increase from Magic Software Enterprises’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.21. Magic Software Enterprises’s payout ratio is currently 83.93%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Magic Software Enterprises during the second quarter worth $32,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 203.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,091 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 88.8% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,887 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,828 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 33.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,855 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 125.3% during the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 10,830 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 6,024 shares during the period. 18.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC)

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. engages in the provision of proprietary application development and business process integration platforms, vertical software solutions, and vendor of information technology (IT) outsourcing software services. It operates through Software Services and IT Professional Services segments.

