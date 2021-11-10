Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) Shares Sold by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC reduced its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) by 48.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 130,023 shares of the company’s stock after selling 122,984 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned 0.06% of Magnolia Oil & Gas worth $2,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,037,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,034,000 after purchasing an additional 639,753 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,221,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,397,000 after purchasing an additional 815,539 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,823,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,168,000 after purchasing an additional 50,574 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 6,593,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,055,000 after purchasing an additional 667,311 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,994,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,058,000 after purchasing an additional 330,473 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John B. Walker sold 7,500,000 shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.38, for a total transaction of $122,850,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John B. Walker sold 5,000,000 shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total value of $92,500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas stock opened at $20.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a PE ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 2.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. has a 12 month low of $4.90 and a 12 month high of $22.09.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $283.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.35 million. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 35.78% and a net margin of 33.08%. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s revenue was up 134.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MGY shares. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $14.00 to $15.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Magnolia Oil & Gas has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.38.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Company Profile

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp. engages in oil and gas exploration and production business. It operates assets located in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk formations in South Texas. The company was founded on July 31, 2018 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

